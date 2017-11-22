Latest update November 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

AFC names candidate to replace late elections commissioner

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has submitted a candidate to President David Granger, to replace the late Commissioner, Sandra Jones.
According to the party yesterday, in a statement expressing condolences, the President asked for a name to be submitted.
“Upon his request, the party has submitted a name to His Excellency President David Granger for consideration in naming a replacement for Ms. Jones as GECOM commissioner.”
The AFC also extended condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Jones, AA, who passed away recently after a period of illness.

The late GECOM commissioner, Sandra Jones.

“The party recognizes Ms. Jones’s contribution to the Guyana Elections Commission since 2012 when she was sworn in as commissioner replacing Mr. Robert Williams. Ms. Jones also gave yeoman service in the field of management consultancy and human resources and is widely regarded as a patriot.”
AFC officials said that late Monday evening, the replacement name was being considered by the party.
AFC wants a female commissioner again.

