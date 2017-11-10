PPP/C supporters picket Nagamootoo in Berbice

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School who hosted their annual graduation ceremony was met with protestors from the opposition PPP/c in Berbice yesterday. The protest was geared at the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo’s visit to the graduation.
Zamal Hussain, the party’s regional supervisor, told reporters that the exercise was because “…he (Nagamootoo) is in collusion with the APNU government with the unilateral appointment of the GECOM chairman”.
According to Hussain, the picketing exercise is to let the government understand that they are not in agreement with the decision to have retired High Court Judge, Justice James Patterson, as the new GECOM Chairman.
“We are asking the president and the prime minister to rescind this decision because this decision is an unconstitutional one”.
He stated that such a decision could be a recipe that will alter the results in the government’s favor, come next election. “It is very unconstitutional and will hamper the results of the next election”.
Nearly 200 persons gathered in front the school to have their voices heard, however despite their calls the Prime Minister and his team paid them no mind as they drove into the compound where he then proceeded to the auditorium of the school for the graduation ceremony.
Planned protests are expected to take place upon every visit of the Prime Minister to Region Six until they receive satisfaction, Hussain said.
