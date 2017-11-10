Boat operator accused of exploiting Venezuelans for sex

A boat operator who was caught attempting to traffic four Venezuelans for sexual purposes was yesterday remanded to prison.

Kenneth Simon appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which alleged that on the November 3, last, at Kumu Backdam, Central Rupununi, he recruited, transported and harboured four women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The matter was held in-camera.

According to information the women came to Guyana to work and the defendant paid for them to come.

It was when the virtual complainants told the defendant that they wanted to go back to Venezuela, he told them that they would have to engage in sexual activity with him to repay him of the money that he spent for them to come to Guyana.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant and he was remanded to prison.

Simon was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 15 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.