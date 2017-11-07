$1M strip club raid…Constable allegedly confides in girlfriend then tries to poison her

A cop who was charged for rape — before he joined the Guyana Police Force (GPF) — has found himself in hot water. This time he has been placed under close arrest and is facing attempted murder charges.

He is being investigated by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), for attempting to poison his girlfriend with what appeared to be rat poison. His girlfriend is also a policewoman.

According to information received, the rank confessed to his girlfriend about his recent involvement in a night club raid that is currently being investigated by the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility, but when she threatened to speak, he allegedly slipped what is suspected to be a “carbon” tablet in her juice.

The incident happened last week and was first reported to the Ruimveldt Police Station before it was handed over to MCU’s ranks.

Reports are that late last month a police corporal and at least two other ranks allegedly took $1M bribe from the owner of one strip club to raid another. The businessman, who paid the ranks also lent them his vehicle to go to his competitor’s business place.

This incident was reported back to the Division, and the corporal was immediately transferred to Mounted Branch, to facilitate an investigation. Surveillance footage showed him arriving at the entertainment spot in the businessman’s vehicle.

Just before the corporal was transferred, he allegedly gave a junior rank (a constable) the $1M bribe to keep. They did not get a chance to divide the cash.

Last week, the constable allegedly confided in his police girlfriend about the cash. He then took her to his home to show her the money. A source said that the woman then urged the constable to report the matter but he refused and claimed that he would get into trouble.

“When the girl said she will report the matter, like he finally agreed to report it,” the source indicated. This newspaper was told that the constable then went into his fridge and gave his girlfriend a glass of orange juice to drink.

The liquid was too much, so the female rank allegedly attempted to throw some in another glass when a blue-coloured tablet fell into the second glass. She allegedly confronted the rank before reporting the matter to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.