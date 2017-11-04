More pencil accounting discovered…National Parks ordered to get books in order

The National Parks Commission (NPC), in the past, appeared not to be taking seriously its responsibility of keeping its books in order.

In fact, auditors, perusing records of 2008, found some highly worrying things.

There were some records that were made in pencil.

The findings were noted and brought to the attention of the administration.

NPC is now tasked with ensuring that it presents audited financial figures for eight years to the administration.

The commission is in charge of the National Park, Botanical Gardens, Zoological Park, Joe Vieira Park and Kaieteur National Park.

It is being granted millions of dollars annually to upkeep the parks and zoo and pay salaries and other expenses.

However, according to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, the entity has been tardy with its books.

Harmon on Tuesday presented the 2008 audited financial statements of the commission to the Cabinet. The Minister also holds responsibility for NPC.

The entity still has to present reports from 2009-2016- eight years.

The current commission has expressed its intentions to make the reports a priority.

Speaking to the media yesterday at the post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Harmon said that the qualified audit opinion on the 2008 figures also found some other things.

For example, there was an overstatement of the commission’s fix assets by $9M or more.

“And that statement of cash flow and changes in equity were not presented for an audit examination.”

That meant auditors could not be sure how monies were spent.

“The auditor also alluded to the fact that some entries were made in pencil in the book, and that that of course presented opportunities for people to erase figures…change figures and so on.

It is something that we have been speaking about since we came into office that audited financial statements must be presented,” Minister Harmon said.

Commending the current commission for its attempts to clean up the backlog, Harmon pointed out that these were never presented under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the previous administration which lost the 2015 general elections after two decades in office.

“Cabinet approved the report and directed it be laid in the National Assembly as required by law.”

The main goal of the NPC is to manage the natural and cultural resources of the National Parks on behalf of the people of Guyana through conservation, education and awareness while affording the opportunity for open-air recreation for future generations.

The National Parks Commission was established in March 1972 to manage and control and develop park areas. It is also to work in collaboration with the Local Government Authorities in the establishment of new parks.