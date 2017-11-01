Security guard killed in New Hope accident

A security guard who worked for former Public Service Minister, Dr. Jennifer Westford, is now dead after an early morning accident.

Narine ‘Naresh’ Persaud, 54, had left his Jordan Street, New Hope residence and was walking to work – a stone’s throw away – along the East Bank Demerara roadway on Saturday morning when he was struck down. He died one day later at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The driver of the privately-owned car is likely to be charged.

According to Persaud’s wife, Kalowtie, with whom he has four children, her husband had been working at a business place, right in New Hope, that is owned by former Minister of Public Service, Dr. Westford and her husband.

The wife said that she awoke her husband shortly after 05:00hrs as he had to relieve his colleague at 06:00hrs.

“I mek his tea and put out his clothes. We talk while he was getting ready.”

The woman said her husband, as is customary, collected some ice and left home around 05:30hrs.

Normally, the wife would be watching her husband walk to his workplace along the New Hope public road. However, on Saturday morning, she went back into her home to change.

A few minutes later, a truck driver drove up to the home and told the wife that there was an accident with her husband.

By the time the wife and her sister-in-law, both of them half-dressed and frantic, reached the road, the injured man had already been placed in a car and rushed to the Diamond Hospital.

There was a badly damaged car at the scene. The driver was unable to speak.

Persons on the scene said the driver swerved from a truck while heading to the Timehri airport.

At the Diamond Hospital, preparations were made to rush the injured Persaud to the Georgetown Public Hospital. His relatives said he was groaning and not talking. There was blood flowing from his wounds.

Relatives claimed that they were made to pay $16,000 for a scan of the man’s injuries at the GPHC. However, doctors were unable to operate at the time due to the extent of his injuries.

On Sunday, the wife and other relatives were at the hospital very early, visiting the man in the Intensive Care Unit. They left, and shortly before 10:00hrs were summoned to the hospital.

Persaud had passed away.

According to his wife, she is awaiting relatives to fly in for the funeral.

She had been married to the now dead man for over 30 years. He had been working at the New Hope entertainment facility of Dr. Westford for over a year now.