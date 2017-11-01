Security guard killed in New Hope accident

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:56 AM
A security guard who worked for former Public Service Minister, Dr. Jennifer Westford, is now dead after an early morning accident.
Narine ‘Naresh’ Persaud, 54, had left his Jordan Street, New Hope residence and was walking to work – a stone’s throw away – along the East Bank Demerara roadway on Saturday morning when he was struck down. He died one day later at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The driver of the privately-owned car is likely to be charged.
According to Persaud’s wife, Kalowtie, with whom he has four children, her husband had been working at a business place, right in New Hope, that is owned by former Minister of Public Service, Dr. Westford and her husband.
The wife said that she awoke her husband shortly after 05:00hrs as he had to relieve his colleague at 06:00hrs.
“I mek his tea and put out his clothes. We talk while he was getting ready.”
The woman said her husband, as is customary, collected some ice and left home around 05:30hrs.
Normally, the wife would be watching her husband walk to his workplace along the New Hope public road. However, on Saturday morning, she went back into her home to change.
A few minutes later, a truck driver drove up to the home and told the wife that there was an accident with her husband.
By the time the wife and her sister-in-law, both of them half-dressed and frantic, reached the road, the injured man had already been placed in a car and rushed to the Diamond Hospital.
There was a badly damaged car at the scene. The driver was unable to speak.
Persons on the scene said the driver swerved from a truck while heading to the Timehri airport.
At the Diamond Hospital, preparations were made to rush the injured Persaud to the Georgetown Public Hospital. His relatives said he was groaning and not talking. There was blood flowing from his wounds.
Relatives claimed that they were made to pay $16,000 for a scan of the man’s injuries at the GPHC. However, doctors were unable to operate at the time due to the extent of his injuries.
On Sunday, the wife and other relatives were at the hospital very early, visiting the man in the Intensive Care Unit. They left, and shortly before 10:00hrs were summoned to the hospital.
Persaud had passed away.
According to his wife, she is awaiting relatives to fly in for the funeral.
She had been married to the now dead man for over 30 years. He had been working at the New Hope entertainment facility of Dr. Westford for over a year now.
Nov 01, 2017History was made over the past weekend as a strong Guyana Junior tennis team were able to finally turn the table on rivals Suriname and French Guiana in their annual meet. It was a decisive win for...
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
On Monday last, I was running late to go to Berbice, so I left the Camp Street beach in a hurry with my dog to reach home.... more
Today, our editor is 69 years old. It just happens also to be his favourite number. The publisher and staff of the Kaieteur... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]