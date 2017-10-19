Boyce and Jefford Committee donates medals to school sports in Linden

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Boyce and Jefford Committee this week handed over a quantity of new medals to the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani District 10 (Linden) National Schools Championships Branch, which will be awarded to the top performing athletes.
The District schools sports is currently underway at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground and is expected to conclude tomorrow. Chairman of the Boyce/Jefford Committee said that the donation was made following a request from the District.
He said that the Committee saw it most appropriate to continue to contribute to the development of young athletes in the community. According to Boyce, such contributions are not alien to them, since they are in the habit of making such donations.
The Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic is held annually in Linden. This year, following the eighth edition of the meet in August, an undisclosed sum of cash was given to Linden and Guyana’s top three athletes at the MSC Ground.
The signature track and field event in Linden had opened the fund with a lucrative first financial donation; following that pioneering initiative, several individuals, groups and businesses present at the meet made pledges that were accumulated and divided among the three athletes.
Those who benefitted from the funds included multiple CARIFTA Games medalist, Chantoba Bright, World Junior silver medalist, Daniel Williams and Guyana’s first sprint gold medalist at the CARIFTA Games, Compton Caesar.
