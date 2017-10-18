Latest update October 18th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power national U-17 tournament

Oct 18, 2017 Sports 0

– Milerock FC tops association

GFF President and Lorenzo Miller from Milerock during the presentation.

The Milerock FC’s U-17 players received medals and a trophy on the 14th October for winning the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 tournament in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA).
UDFA’s President, Terrence Mitchell, and the Guyana Football Federation’s President Wayne Forde, who awarded medals and the championship trophy respectively, did the presentation at the Wisburg Secondary School Ground in Linden.
In brief comments, after expressing his satisfaction with the UDFA for completing the tournament, Forde said: “It is an honour for you to be playing in a tournament as prestigious as this. Your hard work and dedication brought you this far and it will take you further. This is not the end of the road however; more challenges lie ahead. You must see them as opportunities, not challenges. Recognize football for the vehicle it is, respect it and always try to improve. Congratulations gentlemen.”
Milerock Midfielder and Captain, Lorenzo Miller, expressed his satisfaction at the results: “My team and I deserve this. We trained hard and we played even harder. Coach is proud of us, I am proud of us and we plan to celebrate.”
Milerock U-17 secured their victory for this GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 tournament with 34 points. In second and third places were Eagles United and Botofago. The UDFA had eight (8) clubs in total participating in the tournament.

More in this category

Sports

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on day two

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on...

Oct 18, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Guyana national team’s chances of qualifying for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany, suffered blows after they both lost their...
Read More
Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’ opportunity

Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’...

Oct 18, 2017

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship…Gold is Money vs Future Stars final tonight

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal...

Oct 18, 2017

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending Champs Canada beat B’dos 6-1 to register back-to-back wins

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending...

Oct 18, 2017

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power national U-17 tournament

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power...

Oct 18, 2017

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

Oct 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]