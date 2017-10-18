UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power national U-17 tournament

– Milerock FC tops association

The Milerock FC’s U-17 players received medals and a trophy on the 14th October for winning the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 tournament in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA).

UDFA’s President, Terrence Mitchell, and the Guyana Football Federation’s President Wayne Forde, who awarded medals and the championship trophy respectively, did the presentation at the Wisburg Secondary School Ground in Linden.

In brief comments, after expressing his satisfaction with the UDFA for completing the tournament, Forde said: “It is an honour for you to be playing in a tournament as prestigious as this. Your hard work and dedication brought you this far and it will take you further. This is not the end of the road however; more challenges lie ahead. You must see them as opportunities, not challenges. Recognize football for the vehicle it is, respect it and always try to improve. Congratulations gentlemen.”

Milerock Midfielder and Captain, Lorenzo Miller, expressed his satisfaction at the results: “My team and I deserve this. We trained hard and we played even harder. Coach is proud of us, I am proud of us and we plan to celebrate.”

Milerock U-17 secured their victory for this GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 tournament with 34 points. In second and third places were Eagles United and Botofago. The UDFA had eight (8) clubs in total participating in the tournament.