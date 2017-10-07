Murder of women 89, 77… Two confess, mastermind had broken into home months before

Two men in their twenties yesterday gave police a detailed confession on how they murdered elderly Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar, after being led there by a 37-year-old man, who had broken into the same South Road, Bourda home months before.

The men, aged 24 and 28, are among five suspects who are in custody for the brutal killing, but police were up to last night still trying to track down the alleged mastermind, who is known to them and has at least three aliases.

Among those in custody is the alleged mastermind’s girlfriend, who was reportedly nabbed with $120,000 and other stolen valuables she had stashed for the gang. Kaieteur News understands that detectives had tracked the killers after they made calls overseas, with a phone they had stolen from the slain women.

In their confession, the 24-year-old and his 28-year-old accomplice revealed that the mastermind, who they called “Chris,” had broken into the women’s home some months ago.

They said “Chris” told him of the previous burglary, and they decided that they were going to raid the home again, since “it had a lot of money the first time.”

Last Monday night, while the 28-year-old suspect kept watch, ‘Chris’ and the 24-year-old climbed into the verandah of the South Road premises.

One of the intruders slipped through a ‘crack’ at the top of the front door and then let his accomplice in.

Once inside, the two men immediately started hunting for valuables. This newspaper was informed that the two bandits claimed they had no idea that persons were home until they heard one of the two women snoring.

The 24-year-old confessed that they entered the rooms of the two elderly women and tied them up while they were sleeping.

The victims were reportedly bound, with hands behind their backs, with their faces buried in their pillows.

Kaieteur News was informed that the 24-year-old man and the mastermind then continued searching the house while demanding their victims disclose where they had their cash.

They reportedly remained in the premises for several hours, eventually leaving early Tuesday morning.

Kaieteur News was informed that the men escaped from Fraser’s Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road residence on foot.

“These men bad, they walk with TV and so in their hands. They didn’t have a getaway car,” the police source said.

The killers then headed to the mastermind’s home, where they decided of how they would split up the loot.

While a post mortem examination showed that the victims died from asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation compound with trauma to the head, the 24-year-old suspect said that they did not torture the women.

“He said that after they got their hands on enough items and money, they left. He said that the victims might have suffocated because their faces were buried in the pillow but clearly someone is lying,” a senior police official indicated.

PROFILE OF THE KILLERS

The mastermind, who is still at large, is a 37-year-old man, known as Christopher Persaud, Christopher Narine, and Imran Khan.

He reportedly grew up in Albouystown with the two other suspects.

He dropped out of school at an early age.

The 28-year-old suspect, according to a police source, seemed to be intelligent. He understood all the questions he was asked about the murder and answered them like an “educated man.” The suspect does not work and informed ranks that he was freed for the 2009 murder of a Buxton, East Coast Demerara resident.

While the 24-year-old suspect is not known to the police, his brother was charged and convicted multiple times for robbery under arms. The police source said that it does not seem like the 24-year-old went far in school.

All three suspects are unemployed.

BOUND AND GAGGED

Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, were found bound and gagged in the bedrooms of their Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road residence, at around 09.00 hrs last Tuesday.

Kaieteur News was told that Mrs. Caesar acted as caretaker for the church and a school, and had the code for the church alarm and also kept the keys for the school in Regent Street.

The murder was discovered when a church member turned up at the church and was unable to gain access since the alarm was on.

He then enquired about Mrs. Caesar’s whereabouts. On checking at the Regent Street school, he found the school locked and children standing outside.

The church member then went to the women’s home and observed that their gate was locked.

Residents contacted ranks at the Alberttown Police Station and detectives, using a ladder, climbed onto the verandah, where they discovered that a door at the front of the house was open.

On entering the premises, they found the house ransacked, then they located the trussed-up and bound bodies of the two elderly women in separate rooms.