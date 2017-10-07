Bus driver charged with raping 15-year-old girl

A 32-year-old route 40 minibus driver was charged yesterday with raping a 15-year-old school girl. Quacy Sealey also known as “Cayanne” of Lot 29 Queen Street, Kitty, made an appearance before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied the charge, which alleged that between February 1 and February 23, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law, Tiffany Jeffers who asked that a reasonable sum of bail be granted to her client. According to information, the defendant and the 15-year-old school girl were involved in a relationship and it is alleged that the driver would usually pick her up from her after school lessons. He would then take her to a hotel on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, the teen became pregnant and the matter was reported to the station by her parents.

An investigation was carried out and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence. Magistrate Latchman released the defendant on $200,000 bail and instructed him to make his next court appearance on October 9 when he will appear before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for report and assignment.