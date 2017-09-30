Latest update September 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

GRA security officer held after shooting spree

Sep 30, 2017

A Guyana Revenue Authority security officer is in custody for allegedly discharging a licenced pistol in the vicinity of a Sandy Babb Street, Kitty restaurant around 01.48 hrs yesterday.
Police said that the 35-year-old security officer, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was imbibing with friends when he drew a Glock automatic pistol and discharged three rounds in the air.
A police constable, who was on patrol duty on a motorcycle, relieved the GRA staffer of the firearm and took him to the Brickdam Police Station.
The weapon, which had 13 live rounds in the magazine, was lodged.

