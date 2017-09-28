Jagdeo on de cussing spree again

Yesterday Jagdeo, that scamp, call dem reporters fuh talk to dem. He tell dem how he got a hard time getting de Waterfalls paper to lie like he. And is not fuh de want of trying.

This is a man who does lie about everything and de Waterfalls paper expose all. If de truth walk up and slap ee in ee face ee gun seh is a lie.

Whenever he get corner he does try to insult and belittle people. He does do that every day.

A reporter challenge him on his statements regarding the new Demerara Bridge and instead of responding to the issue he tell de reporter how he sounding just like Patterson.

When de reporter ask he wha Patterson sound like, he tell de boy fuh ask he mudda.

Another reporter ask him bout de millions of dollars in drugs he best friend get pay for and never deliver. Jagdeo twist he mouth, skin he eyes, tun sideways because he couldn’t watch de reporter in he face, and seh is lie.

When de reporter show him de Auditor General reporter he seh de findings in de report is also lie. When de reporter ask him how de Auditor General can lie, he seh de man use to wuk wid he and I teach him good.

Dem boys seh anything fuh Babbie, Jagdeo would defend wid all his might because Babbie is just a front fuh him. Is billions missing and is billions Babbie handling fuh him.

Jagdeo and Babbie is de two richest men in de region and if people ask him he gun seh that’s a lie.

This same Jagdeo is a man who don’t drink, don’t smoke and don’t foke. When people question him about dem three things he does seh is a lie.

This is a man who does see de dark side of life fuh people, and only de bright side fuh he and Babbie.

De same man does stand up in ee own shadow and wonder why it’s dark.

Talk half and find anybody who can seh Jagdeo talk one truth in he whole life.