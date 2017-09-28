Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo on de cussing spree again

Sep 28, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Yesterday Jagdeo, that scamp, call dem reporters fuh talk to dem.  He tell dem how he got a hard time getting de Waterfalls paper to lie like he. And is not fuh de want of trying.

This is a man who does lie about everything and de Waterfalls paper expose all. If de truth walk up and slap ee in ee face ee gun seh is a lie.

Whenever he get corner he does try to insult and belittle people. He does do that every day.

A reporter challenge him on his statements regarding the new Demerara Bridge and instead of responding to the issue he tell de reporter how he sounding just like Patterson.

When de reporter ask he wha Patterson sound like, he tell de boy fuh ask he mudda.

Another reporter ask him bout de millions of dollars in drugs he best friend get pay for and never deliver. Jagdeo twist he mouth, skin he eyes, tun sideways because he couldn’t watch de reporter in he face, and seh is lie.

When de reporter show him de Auditor General reporter he seh de findings in de report is also lie. When de reporter ask him how de Auditor General can lie, he seh de man use to wuk wid he and I teach him good.

Dem boys seh anything fuh Babbie, Jagdeo would defend wid all his might because Babbie is just a front fuh him. Is billions missing and is billions Babbie handling fuh him.

Jagdeo and Babbie is de two richest men in de region and if people ask him he gun seh that’s a lie.

This same Jagdeo is a man who don’t drink, don’t smoke and don’t foke. When people question him about dem three things he does seh is a lie.

This is a man who does see de dark side of life fuh people, and only de bright side fuh he and Babbie.

De same man does stand up in ee own shadow and wonder why it’s dark.

Talk half and find anybody who can seh Jagdeo talk one truth in he whole life.

 

More in this category

Sports

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Lewis, Joseph career-bests in vain as England take series

Sep 28, 2017

LONDON, CMC – Evin Lewis’s sublime career-best hundred and Alzarri Joseph’s maiden five-wicket haul both proved in vain as West Indies crashed to a six-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis in the...
Read More
Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname Bodybuilding & Fitness Comp.

Grimes, Khan shine on debut at Suriname...

Sep 28, 2017

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs holds successful collaboration

Archery Guyana/Ministry of Indigenous People’s...

Sep 28, 2017

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Sep 28, 2017

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Spring U13 cricket continues

Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares,...

Sep 28, 2017

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at National Gymnasium

National Futsal Cup kicks off tonight at...

Sep 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Greed is groovy

    The Americans parade their rich and successful; we tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement; we idolise... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]