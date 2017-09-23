Trophy Stall supports as Toastmasters celebrates Education Month with Speech Contest

Toastmasters International, a non-profit organization, has helped its members to be at the pinnacle of effective communication and leadership. Members have made the programme a stepping stone to career advancement. Toastmasters International provides a supportive and positive learning experience through Club Experiences and Speech Contests in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

This year, Area 39 of Guyana would be hosting its annual Humourous and Evaluation Speech Contest on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. This event will be held at the Everest Cricket Club at 7:00pm. Trophy Stall has lent their support by providing trophies for the event.

The Humourous Speech Contest is a fun forum where contestants present funny speeches on topics of their choice in five to seven minutes. In the Evaluation Speech Contest, all contestants listen to a test speaker. They each have five minutes to prepare an evaluation of the presentation and then given two to three minutes to present their evaluation.

Member Clubs of Area 39 include two Corporate Clubs, Bank of Guyana Royale Toastmasters Club and Unicomer Pacesetters Toastmasters Club (Courts Main Street) and one Community Club, Cacique Toastmasters Club. Each Club has held its In-Club Contest and would be represented by two of its members in each of the two categories, Humourous and Evaluation at the Area 39 Contest.

All trophies for the first, second and third place winners were donated by The Trophy Stall located in Board Market. Mr. Eshwar Bharrat, representative of Trophy Stall, presented the trophies to TM Mizana Gonsalves, Area Director for Area 39. All are invited to join Toastmasters as it provides a safe environment for you to learn and grow. For more information visit www.toastmasters.org or https://www.caribbeantoastmasters.com/. You can email [email protected]