Cocaine swallower gets 4 years jail, fined $2.5M

A father of four was jailed for four years and fined $2.5M after he admitted to swallowing 114 pellets laced with cocaine. He made an appearance yesterday, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Julius Fidel Watkins pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that between September 12 and September15, last; he had 960 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Customs Anti Narcotics Unit Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that on September 12, Watkins was at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where he was scheduled to board a Fly Jamaica Flight destined for Canada.

According to Prosecutor Sandiford, as Watkins approached the scanner CANU ranks observed him acting in a suspicious manner and began questioning him.

Based on Watkins responses, CANU ranks escorted him to the Woodlands Hospital, where an x-ray was performed on him. The x-ray showed that Watkins had foreign objects in his body.

Prosecutor Sandiford said that Watkins admitted to CANU ranks that he swallowed 114 pellets containing cocaine while under caution. The court was told that the man excreted the pellets during different intervals while hospitalized.

During his address to the court, Watkins told the Chief Magistrate that he opted to traffic cocaine because he is experiencing financial difficulties and needed the extra monies to send his children to school.

Before handing down the custodial sentence, the Chief Magistrate took into consideration the fact that Watkins entered an early guilty plea and did not waste the court’s time.

The Chief Magistrate also considered that the man was remorseful.