‘F’ Division Commander is acting Crime Chief

…as Blanhum proceeds on leave

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has proceeded on his annual leave. Senior Superintendent Rabindranauth Budhram is now heading the Criminal Investigation Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Kaieteur News was informed that the ‘F’ Division Commander took over Blanhum’s Eve Leary, Georgetown office on Monday.

According to information received, Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud has selected Senior Superintendent, Edmond Cooper, to head the Division which deals with the interior Regions of the country. Sources indicated to this newspaper that when Blanhum left his office, he packed all his belongings including awards and took them with him.

This act seemed out of the ordinary and would be one of the few times a police officer has cleared his office before proceeding on leave. In fact, the source indicated that it is the first time Blanhum has done this while holding the position of Crime Chief.

His act might be linked to the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger. The COI exposed serious deficiencies and weaknesses within the force.

As a result of the COI, the President has promised a major shakeup in the force.