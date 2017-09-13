Latest update September 13th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘F’ Division Commander is acting Crime Chief

Sep 13, 2017 News 0

 

…as Blanhum proceeds on leave

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has proceeded on his annual leave. Senior Superintendent Rabindranauth Budhram is now heading the Criminal Investigation Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Kaieteur News was informed that the ‘F’ Division Commander took over Blanhum’s Eve Leary, Georgetown office on Monday.
According to information received, Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud has selected Senior Superintendent, Edmond Cooper, to head the Division which deals with the interior Regions of the country. Sources indicated to this newspaper that when Blanhum left his office, he packed all his belongings including awards and took them with him.

Senior Superintendent Rabindranauth Budhram

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum

This act seemed out of the ordinary and would be one of the few times a police officer has cleared his office before proceeding on leave. In fact, the source indicated that it is the first time Blanhum has done this while holding the position of Crime Chief.
His act might be linked to the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger. The COI exposed serious deficiencies and weaknesses within the force.
As a result of the COI, the President has promised a major shakeup in the force.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot… Captain Mahendra Persaud continues excellent form with another classy shoot

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot… Captain Mahendra Persaud continues ...

Sep 13, 2017

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain has continued to show encouraging form ahead of next month’s 150th Anniversary Shoot which will also double as the West Indies...
Read More
Added matches the highlight; lack of officials and stats the pitfalls

Added matches the highlight; lack of officials...

Sep 13, 2017

Ground Enhancement Programme… Over 500 applied in 2017, only 53 benefit; Department Head, Critchlow, laments insufficient funding

Ground Enhancement Programme… Over 500...

Sep 13, 2017

Guyanese Blyden dominates Massachusetts Cricket League

Guyanese Blyden dominates Massachusetts Cricket...

Sep 13, 2017

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police tame Tigers, GFC trounce Rangers to book date in Sunday’s final

Petra/Corona Invitational Football… Police...

Sep 12, 2017

CWI confirms management team axing

CWI confirms management team axing

Sep 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Caribbean Premier League

    The just concluded Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket tournament has revealed some good things and bad things about Caribbean... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]