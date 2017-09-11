Gunmen forced to leave money, safe after shootout with guards

Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
– had broken into Readymix establishment and tied elderly guards
Three gunmen with a high power rifle were forced to escape empty handed yesterday morning during a shootout with armed guards, who were alerted to a burglary at Readymix Concrete Limited at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The gunmen had already entered the premises and were about to use a sledgehammer to smash open a money-safe when guards from a contracted security firm rushed to the scene after an alarm at the firm went off.
The men were forced to abandon the safe and flee, while opening fire on the security guards. Thankfully, none of the guards was injured.
The bandits managed to escape from the back of the building—the same way they had entered.
Security footage showed the men ransacking an office in the main building. One man held onto a small weapon while another had what seemed to be an assault rifle. They wore masks and gloves.
According to information received, the gunmen arrived on bicycles.
They entered from the back of the building and made their way to the front, where two security guards—believed to be in their 70s were stationed.
After tying the guards and holding them at gunpoint, the men made their way to the main building.
From all indications, the men knew where they were heading.
Kaieteur news was informed that the bandits used a sledgehammer to break the concrete wall of the building to get inside.
It is suspected that an alarm went off when they got into the building.
Reports are that the men also broke into a parked vehicle in the compound, looking for valuables
It is not the first time thieves broke into the company. In February 2015, robbers tied up a security guard and escaped with two safes.
One was later found abandoned in Agricola with $1.4M.
