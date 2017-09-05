MTV carrying out tests transmissions

The Eccles-based studios of MTV 14/Cable 65 were expected to start test transmissions last

evening, after successfully erecting a temporary tower again.

In the meantime, police are continuing their search for the perpetuators who on Saturday, under the cover of darkness, used a nipper to cut one of the guide lines of the tower.

The severing of the guide lines caused the tower to topple, disrupting the transmissions of the station.

According to General Manager, Raymond Singh, workers yesterday managed to erect sections of the fallen tower but for the time being, the broadcasts will not be up to full strength.

“We are working hard to be and running again as normal and our boys have done well. The police are continuing their investigations.

MTV’s directors have offered a $1M reward for apprehension of the culprits. The station has provided telephone numbers- 691-8299 and 265-7388 at Providence Police Station where tips can be made.

MTV’s management is convinced that the incident was sabotage as a nipper was found attached to the cut guide line.

Investigators were working over the weekend to identify the fingerprints on the nipper.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Singh said that shortly after midnight he received a call that the antenna had come crashing down. He arrived to see pieces of the tower on the guard hut and a shed in the neighbouring compound that houses a printery. There was damage to the roof of the studio.

Singh has declined to name anyone that he suspects could be involved.

“It is too early. The police are doing their investigations.”

According to Paul ‘DJ Stress’ Bonar, he was in the Eccles studio, and had just finished a cricket show when the incident occurred.

“We were watching CPL replay from the Thursday night game and the screen went blue and there was a loud noise. I knew that something happened.”

Bonar said that on rushing outside, they saw parts of the tower lying in the compound.

The tower, with one of its anchoring cables cut, was ripped from its base.

The station said that it was badly affected.

“Unfortunately, all programmes, advertisements and great entertainment including MTV’s News Update and Death Announcements etc. will not be aired until further notice. We humbly ask our advertisers, producers and viewers to remain steadfast, as we seek to address this issue.”

MTV was previously controlled by former Natural Resources Minister, Robert Persaud and his wife, Kamini. They have since parted company with the station.