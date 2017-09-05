John to represent Guyana at World Junior Cycling Championships in Norway

Curtis Dey and Jermaine Burrowes also selected

Seventeen year-old, ‘We Stand United Cycle Club’ member Briton John is set to represent Guyana

at the world junior championships slated for Norway. John, who is the current national junior champion, will be Guyana’s first cycling representative at the games which is set to commence on September 20.

John will be joined by overseas based Jermaine Burrowes who will represent Guyana in the time trials. According to President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Horace Burrowes, it is expected that Curtis Dey (2017 Junior Time Trial winner) of Trojan Cycle Club will join the team but he is waiting on a response from his club.

Horace Burrowes who will accompany the team as the Coach, said he is looking at the possibility of taking a mechanic on tour and he will provide accommodation for team Guyana in Norway.

The GCF head added that he and John will journey to the USA where John will be involved in gym and hills training in preparation for the championships. Burrowes said that he is impressed with John and feels he has a bright future adding that he will accommodate him to do continuous training in the USA following his Norway trip.

John told Kaieteur Sport that he is elated at the opportunity of representing his country and he is looking forward to do well. He credited his mom Susan Austin and Burrowes for their support.