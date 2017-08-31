Woman charged for posting nude photos of ex-lover

A 30-year-old woman found herself in some trouble yesterday after she was hauled before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for allegedly circulating nude photos of her ex-lover.

Nikita Cooper, of Lot 580 North East LaPenitence, Georgetown denied that charge which alleged that between January 1 and July 18 at North East LaPenitence, Georgetown, without lawful excuse, she circulated nude photos of Julius Browne with intent to corrupt the public view.

Cooper, who was unrepresented, was ordered to return to court on September 5.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves told the court that the parties were involved in a five-year relationship, which ended in February. They have one child.

Gonsalves said that Cooper circulated the photographs using her mobile phone.

In his address to the court, Browne claimed that the woman took the photos without his permission while he was asleep. He disclosed that Cooper even took a nude photograph of him with a pair of underwear on his head.

According to the victim, the incident has affected him mentally and psychologically and resulted in him having to withdraw from summer classes at the University of Guyana (UG).

He further said that after he ended the relationship with Cooper, she threatened to post the nude photos on Facebook and send them to his father. However, Cooper claimed that Browne is making up the allegations after she pressed charges against him for assaulting her. She claimed that she never circulated the photos but rather sent them to Browne’s phone via Whatsapp.