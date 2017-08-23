Efforts ongoing to salvage capsized MV Torani

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Efforts are ongoing to salvage the MV Torani, which capsized in Mazaruni River in Region
Seven, last weekend. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson explained that the vessel was docked at a stelling in Mazaruni, and has been out of operation for some time now.
Minister Ferguson informed Kaieteur News that the vessel was capsized by a tidal problem in the Region.
Ferguson explained that the vessel has been out of operation for more than three years now. The vessel which was operated in the Essequibo Region under the Transport and Harbours Department, (T&HD) had been moored at Mazaruni pending a decision by the authority on whether to scrap it and use it for spare parts.
“We are still working to salvage the vessel, but thankfully there were no casualties to report, since no one was on board,” Minister Ferguson said.
The MV Torani was constructed in Guyana by Messrs Sprostons Ltd. The vessel which came into operation sometime in 1958 had experienced its fair share of technical and mechanical problems within the past five years.
During one of its last voyages, the Torani ran off course and crashed into the Stelling at Wakenaam, Essequibo Island.
During the ordeal, the vessel which was laden with passengers and cargo is said to have ripped the sections of the decking from the stelling and sent zinc sheets that formed the wall of the structure flying on board.
The Torani was at the time on an operational voyage to Supenaam. It was reported that the accident was as a result of mechanical difficulties.
Aug 23, 2017By Sean Devers It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine but last night at Providence the Guyana Amazon Warriors ensured that the St Lucia Stars failed to spark when they kept...
Aug 23, 2017
Aug 23, 2017
Aug 23, 2017
Aug 23, 2017
Aug 23, 2017
This week marks another anniversary of the Demerara slave uprising of 1823; 194 years since the revolt. Let me digress at... more
The Caribbean Premier League came to Guyana this past week. The support given by Guyanese was overwhelming. Full houses packed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]