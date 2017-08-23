Latest update August 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Efforts ongoing to salvage capsized MV Torani

Efforts are ongoing to salvage the MV Torani, which capsized in Mazaruni River in Region

The sunken MV Torani (Photo credit facebook Mohamed Nazeer)

Seven, last weekend. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson explained that the vessel was docked at a stelling in Mazaruni, and has been out of operation for some time now.
Minister Ferguson informed Kaieteur News that the vessel was capsized by a tidal problem in the Region.
Ferguson explained that the vessel has been out of operation for more than three years now. The vessel which was operated in the Essequibo Region under the Transport and Harbours Department, (T&HD) had been moored at Mazaruni pending a decision by the authority on whether to scrap it and use it for spare parts.
“We are still working to salvage the vessel, but thankfully there were no casualties to report, since no one was on board,” Minister Ferguson said.
The MV Torani was constructed in Guyana by Messrs Sprostons Ltd. The vessel which came into operation sometime in 1958 had experienced its fair share of technical and mechanical problems within the past five years.
During one of its last voyages, the Torani ran off course and crashed into the Stelling at Wakenaam, Essequibo Island.
During the ordeal, the vessel which was laden with passengers and cargo is said to have ripped the sections of the decking from the stelling and sent zinc sheets that formed the wall of the structure flying on board.
The Torani was at the time on an operational voyage to Supenaam. It was reported that the accident was as a result of mechanical difficulties.

