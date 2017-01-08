MADNESS ON THE ROADS CONTINUES

Recently, several senior police officers attached to the Traffic Department mounted a road safety campaign in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roadways. However, despite the launch of the road safety campaign, the madness on the roads continue. The most recent was a head on collision on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway which claimed the lives of four people and injured several others.

While the public is alarmed at the disregard for the traffic laws by some reckless and drunk drivers and has called for draconian punishment to end such lawlessness, there appears to be more talk than action by those in authority.

With road fatalities and accidents on the rise, it seems that the society cannot afford to ignore this troubling menace on the roads. The country’s population is too small to lose 130 people per year in traffic fatalities.

Now is time for the police to mount a serious, meaningful and sustained campaign to discourage the dangerous practices on the roads. Harsher penalties must be imposed on all reckless drivers and motor cycle users. There should be lengthy incarceration, hefty fines, suspension of licenses and the impounding of vehicles. Delinquent drivers should also be mandated to attend classes so that they can be taught discipline and how to be careful when using the road.

Guyana is a civilized society with laws which must be obeyed, therefore, such tough measures are needed to make sure that violators of the road ordinance codes are arrested and severely punished. They must be held accountable for their actions.

Such measures will also go a long way toward reducing traffic accidents and fatalities on the roads. If society stands idly by and does nothing or turns a blind eye to delinquent road users, more will perish on the roads.

Last year has been one of the most tragic in terms of traffic fatalities. Enforcement of the traffic laws is critical to curbing drunk and dangerous drivers. However, it seems that there are not enough resources and manpower to enforce the traffic ordinance codes. Police data have shown that in 2016 and in previous years, pedestrians continued to be the largest category of road users killed. There were 32 such deaths last year, followed by 23 traffic deaths for motor cyclists. Driving in Guyana can be potentially hazardous. According to the World Health Organization, traffic fatalities in Guyana account for 27.5 percent of total deaths and Guyana ranks fourth in the world in terms of traffic deaths per capita. While the road conditions in Guyana differ significantly from those in the United States, based on population ratio, the rate of traffic fatalities in Guyana is higher than in the United States.

Minibus drivers are responsible for the majority of traffic accidents and fatalities. Although they have been severely criticized by the media and citizens, for speeding, aggressive and reckless driving, overloading of vehicles, poor vehicle repair and maintenance, very little change has been noted in their driving behaviour. Enforcement of the traffic laws in Guyana is pathetic.

Be that as it may, caution should be exercised at all times while driving at nights, especially outside of Georgetown. Most of the highways are not properly lit; some drivers do not lower high beam lights; livestock, horses and stray dogs sleep on the roads and many pedestrians congregate by the roadways.

We must stop the madness on the roads.