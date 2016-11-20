Gun found in dead bandit’s possession belonged to senior police rank

Bandit was sentenced to two years in jail in absence

The gun found in the possession of the dead bandit, Romel Hoppie, has been confirmed to

belong to a senior police officer (Assistant Superintendent Trotz) whose firearm was stolen during a robbery at his Tuschen home.

According to a source the bandit was shot dead during an altercation with the police at Locaber, West Canje, Berbice. He was an ex-policeman who had a long list of criminal activities.

The convict went by the name Romel Hoppie called Blackie, and not Rondell Marks as was stated by his mother, Monica Marks. It was also found that the man hailed from Dartmouth, Essequibo, and not Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo.

According to information, the man after leaving the police force turned to a life of crime. He moved to the interior where he committed a number of misdemeanors. He is also accused of stealing a shotgun in the Pomeroon, Essequibo area during 2010.

He returned to the coast and committed a number of crimes in and around Georgetown. He was charged with robbery while being a Bus conductor

Hoppie a father of four, who police say has been avoiding serving a jail sentence, was charged with the offence of robbery with violence.

On May 28, at Plum Park, Sophia, Hoppie of 215 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, robbed Mario Eversley of a Samsung Galaxy S5 phone valued $110,000 while making use of personal violence on the victim.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Gillian Simons opposed bail on the ground that the accused was currently wanted by police to serve a jail sentence. She explained that Hoppie was sentenced in absentia to two years’ imprisonment at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

However, Magistrate Moore stated that a warrant should have been issued for the defendant.

Prosecutor Simons also said that the defendant was currently under investigations at several police stations, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown, in relation to similar offences.

Hoppie who defended himself, told the court that he did not rob the complainant. The route 41 bus conductor argued that the complainant had “jammed” one of his lights and gave him the cell phone.

But he did not specify whether the complainant gave him the item as compensation or for any other purpose. Hoppie claimed that the only reason why he was locked up was because Eversley has “police family”.

Initially, bail was set at $75,000 for the defendant. After telling the Magistrate that his bus was impounded by police and that he had owed one month installment, Hoppie pleaded with the court for bail reduction which was granted.

He remained on the run ever since until his demise.