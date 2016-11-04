GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …North Georgetown overcome St. Margaret’s Primary

North Georgetown Primary School defeated St. Margaret’s Primary by 13 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy progression one tournament continued recently in Georgetown.

North Georgetown batted first and scored 88-8 off their allotted 14 overs. Shaquille Jones made 13 and Shiloh Adams 12. Mickel Andrews had 2-9. St. Margaret’s were restricted for 75-8 in reply. Jeremiah Singh made 13; Nigel Lowe 2-6.

St. Pius beat Smith’s Memorial Primary by six runs. St. Pius took first strike and managed 67-4. Colin Mc Donald struck 21 while Donna Lowe got 15, Akeem Pereira 14 and Damian Ifill 13. Smith’s Memorial got 61-6 in response. Zennis Woolford and Shans Permaul made 14 and 12 in that order. Akeina Fecker had 2-6.

Stella Maris lost to Redeemer. Stella Maris took first knock and mustered 70 -9 with Shaquan Branche scoring 21; Linden Ogle claimed 3-9, Redeemer Primary replied with 72-2 in 10 overs. De Shawn Lynch stroked 25 while Ogle made 20.

Bel Air got the better of J.E. Burnham by 17 runs. Bel Air batted first and got to 77-6. Dominic Benjamin cracked 29 while Asif Esau made 14; Mark Rambharose took 4-12. J.E. Burnham responded with 60-7. Rambharose scored 24; Shivanie Smalls and Michelle Smith had two wickets each.

St. Pius defeated St. Stephen’s. St. Stephen’s managed 105-6, batting first. Jequan Cole struck 57 including two fours and six sixes while St. Pius responded with 107-8. Donna Lowe hammered four fours and two sixes in a top score of 35 while Colin Mc Donald made 13. Malik Jerrick had 2-6.

South Ruimveldt managed 66-9, taking first strike with Jevaughn Bishop scoring 11; St. Pius responded with 68-8. Tanya Mohabir scored 38 and Julius Ross 12. South Ruimveldt thumped Thomas Moore Primary by 135 runs. South Ruimveldt posted 155-7, batting first.

Saleem Rameshwar struck 21 while Antonio Leitch, NeJay Searbe and Ezekiel Phillips made 20 each. Dwayne Da Silva had 2-10. Thomas Moore Primary was sent packing for 20 in reply. Leitch, Phillips and Ravan Jacobs had two wickets each.

Redeemer overcame Mae’s by 11 runs. Redeemer piled up 158-2, batting first. Linden Ogle hammered 95 while Kevin George made 47. Mae’s were limited to 45-5 in reply. (Zaheer Mohamed)