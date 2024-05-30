Elections fraud case trial opens on July 29

Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 30, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – The trial into the 2020 elections fraud case is scheduled to open on July 29- some three years after the matter was brought before the Magistrates’ Court.
The trial for the electoral fraud case will be conducted by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Multiple criminal charges were brought against several former officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), as well as two People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR) members in relation to the alleged attempt to rig the March 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.
Those charged are: former GECOM Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Roxanne Myers, former District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, PNC/R members, Volda Lawrence, and Carol Smith-Joseph and other GECOM employees, Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Bobb-Cummings and Michelle Miller.
On Wednesday, during court proceedings, Daly announced to the court dates and timing for the trial. The state’s legal team is led by Darshan Ramdhani, KC, and comprises of Attorneys-at-Law Glen Hanoman, Arudranauth Gossai, Ganesh Hira, Mark Conway and George Thomas; while Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Ronald Daniels, Eusi Anderson, and Konyo Sandiford are representing the defendants.
