Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chevron confident of Hess deal

May 30, 2024 News

…as shareholders re-elect all directors

(Reuters) Chevron shareholders on Wednesday voted to re-elect all 12 sitting directors to its board, in a sign of support for the oil major.

CEO Michael Wirth said the company was moving ahead on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s review of its proposed buyout of oil producer Hess Corp in the coming weeks, and was confident that Chevron’s position would be affirmed in the arbitration

The $53 billion deal requires U.S. regulatory approval and faces a challenge by Exxon Mobil and CNOOC, which claim they have pre-emption rights to any sale of Hess’ Guyana assets.

Shares of Chevron were down 1.4% in afternoon trade, following a decline in the broader stock market. Shareholders rejected all four proposals brought forward by investors, with 98% voting against reporting about the risks from voluntary carbon-reduction commitments and 92% voting against a report on how the business would be affected by consumers sharply cutting their use of single-use and virgin plastics. A proposal to hire an outside group to evaluate Chevron’s human rights policies fell with 78% opposed, the lowest rejection of any of the resolutions.

About 85% of shareholders voted against hunger group Oxfam America’s petition for the company to issue a tax transparency report that follows the Global Reporting Initiative’s Tax Standard guidelines.  Chevron’s board had recommended a “no vote” to all the proposals.  Wirth also pointed out that the company has completed several acquisitions in recent years, including deals for U.S. oil and gas producer PDC Energy and renewable fuels maker ACES Delta in 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Open your mouths

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sport Ministry’s pushes investment in athletics with Speed Capital Commission

Sport Ministry’s pushes investment in athletics with Speed Capital...

May 30, 2024

– Minister Ramson hails start of Elite Programme By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has teamed up with Speed Capital Commission to host a three-day...
Read More
Intense start to 2024 Kraft Juniors Squash tournament

Intense start to 2024 Kraft Juniors Squash...

May 30, 2024

Windies get major boost in rankings ahead of the T20 World Cup

Windies get major boost in rankings ahead of the...

May 30, 2024

Jumbo Jet, AJM among major sponsors for Rising Sun Gymkhana

Jumbo Jet, AJM among major sponsors for Rising...

May 30, 2024

Pro-ISIS group posts ominous message showing Long Island cricket stadium set to host World Cup

Pro-ISIS group posts ominous message showing Long...

May 30, 2024

Hope Secondary crush BV by 14 runs to cop Independence Tapeball title

Hope Secondary crush BV by 14 runs to cop...

May 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]