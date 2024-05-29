Man remanded for killing taxi driver

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man of Queen Street, South Cummingsburg appeared before Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday to answer to the charge of murder.

Fitzroy Holligon also known as ‘Fishy’ is accused of killing Eon Holder, a taxi driver.

It is alleged that Holder, a 43-year-old taxi driver was hired by a customer to pick them up at the Bourda Market at about 21:30hrs on February 24, 2024.

On arrival at the Bourda Market, Holder had parked his car and was waiting on the customer. During this period, the accused and Holder had a misunderstanding due to an obstruction of traffic. Holligon, then armed himself with hand gun and discharged a round, hitting the deceased in his right side of his face. The man died on the spot.

Investigations were conducted promptly and Holligon was taken into police custody. The matter was adjourned to June 7, 2024 for statements and Holligon was remanded to prison.