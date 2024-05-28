Decomposing body of man found at No.70 Village Berbice

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a 40-year-old man was on Sunday morning found at a house at N0. 70 Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Police identified him as Doodnauth Singh, a labourer of No. 68 Village, Corentyne. Investigators believe that Singh died sometime after 07: 00hrs on Saturday. His remains were found around 07:00 hrs the following day.

Initial investigations revealed that Singh started living with a friend at N0. 70 Village two weeks ago. The friend recalled that on Saturday morning, Singh was lying on his bed and they chatted briefly with each other before he, (the friend), left for his work.

Singh’s good friend reportedly returned around 14:00hrs with a bottle of rum and noted that Singh was still lying on the bed. He did not disturb Singh but went out into his yard and imbibed by himself before heading to a wake around 16:00 hrs.

The man reportedly said he returned home around 20:00 hrs and retired to bed. The following morning, the friend said he found Singh lying motionless in the same position he left him and a foul scent was emanating from the room. The man said he observed what appeared to be blood on the floor.

The man said he immediately alerted the neighbourhood and the Police. Investigators examined the remains for marks of violence but none was seen.

While investigators await an autopsy to determine the cause of Singh’s death, they believe that no foul play was involved.

Investigations are continuing.