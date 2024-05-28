Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

$215M to build four new nursery schools in Reg. 7

May 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven is preparing to spend approximately $215 million to build new nursery schools in Karrau, Itaballi, Batavia and Kako villages.

This is according to a tender issued by the RDC seeking contractors to execute the projects.

According to the document, the construction of the nursery school slated for Karrau is estimated to cost $43 million, the school at Itaballi is estimated at $47 million, the nursery school at Batavia is estimated to cost $45 million, and the school at Kako is estimated to cost $80 million.

The RDC is also seeking contractors to construct a primary school at Wayalayeng, Upper Mazaruni for $55 million, to rehabilitate and extend Two Miles Primary School Annex for $40 million, and to rehabilitate and extend the Kamarang nursery school for $27 million.

At a recent press conference at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had listed over 30 nursery schools that are currently building or would be built this year, and these schools would be in all the regions except for Region Two. No new nursery schools were listed for that region.

During that press conference, the minister said that having achieved universal primary education in the country, the intention is to achieve universal nursery and secondary education.

“What does universal mean, it means all over. So all over Guyana we want nursery aged children to be able to access nursery schools and nursery education in Guyana is not compulsory as yet but we have registered the highest enrollment in the Commonwealth Caribbean at more than 85 percent of our nursery age cohort attending nursery school,” she said

The minister added that where there is a gap it would be where there are not enough schools and that is mostly in the hinterland regions.

Kaieteur News understands that to fund projects for Region Seven through the RDC, approximately $2.6 billion was approved and allocated in national budget for that purpose.

