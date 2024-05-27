Man stabbed while protecting girlfriend from being abused

Kaieteur News – A man was stabbed on Saturday evening while protecting his girlfriend from being abused.

Police identified him as Leroy Garcia, 46, of Charlestown, Georgetown. Garcia was stabbed at High Bridge, La Penitence, Georgetown.

He was reportedly drinking at GT Bar when he noticed a porter beating his girlfriend. He intervened to save her but ended up getting stabbed several times to his body. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted in a serious condition. Police are currently hunting the suspect. Investigations are ongoing.