Man remanded after allegedly robbing owner of Chinese supermarket

May 23, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was remanded to prison on Monday for allegedly robbing the owner of Good Life Supermarket located at 76 Grove Public Road, EBD.

Remanded, Delon George

The accused, Delon George, was charged with Robbery Under Arms committed on Wen Qing Lou on May 7, 2024. Police said George was arrested and charged on May 17.

On Monday, George of Lot A21 Section B, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess where the charge was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to George due to the seriousness of the offence and the fact that he was previously charged with a similar offence.

Bail was denied and George is scheduled to return to court on June 28, 2024.

