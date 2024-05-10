Motorcyclist dies two days after Corriverton accident

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in an accident on Saturday on the No. 5 Public Road, Corriverton, Berbice has succumbed to his injuries.

Police reported that Mahendra Narine, of No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Narine was involved in an accident with a motorcar driven by a 36-year-old man. He suffered several injuries and was transported to the GPHC.

A post mortem examination was performed on the Narine’s body by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary. It was revealed that “the man died as a result of a ‘fractured skull’ due to motor vehicle accident.”

Police said that Narine’s brother Adrian identified his body which has since been handed over for burial.