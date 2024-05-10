Motorcyclist dies two days after Corriverton accident

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in an accident on Saturday on the No. 5 Public Road, Corriverton, Berbice has succumbed to his injuries.
Police reported that Mahendra Narine, of No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Narine was involved in an accident with a motorcar driven by a 36-year-old man. He suffered several injuries and was transported to the GPHC.
A post mortem examination was performed on the Narine’s body by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary. It was revealed that “the man died as a result of a ‘fractured skull’ due to motor vehicle accident.”
Police said that Narine’s brother Adrian identified his body which has since been handed over for burial.
It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…
May 10, 2024– President Ali visits Guyana National Stadium By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the National Assembly successfully passed the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill, 2024,...
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – This column does not respond to criticisms, except where there is misrepresentation of what was said... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]