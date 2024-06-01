Light traffic now traversing waterlogged Lethem trail – Min. Edghill

Kaieteur News – Light traffic is being allowed to traverse the Linden-Lethem corridor following the washing away of a section of the trail along the Kurupukari to Lethem Trail, Region Nine, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill disclosed on Friday.

In an interview with the Kaieteur News, Minister Edghill early Friday said “Works are ongoing … they had to stop because it had began to rain. They are currently working on a temporary pass while also working on full rehabilitation works. Traffic should be able to flow by this afternoon. However since it’s a full rehabilitation (for the bridge and trail) those works should be completed within a few days,” Edghill said around noon.

Later on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works announced that “light traffic has begun to traverse the washout bridge in Region nine.”

“This development follows swift actions taken to address the infrastructural concerns in the area, including the immediate repair of significant erosion issues identified during recent site visits led by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar,” the statement said.

The contractors undertaking the works have been instructed to widen the channels to facilitate better water discharge and “MMC has been actively stockpiling materials for the comprehensive repair of the washout bridge. Further updates will be provided as the repair and restoration continue.”

Kaieteur News reported that the disruption of traffic along the trail was due to flooding caused by heavy and persistent rainfall that washed away sections of the trail and several bridges on Wednesday making the road impassable.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Works announced that there is a significant disruption along the Kurupukari to Lethem trail a truck traversing the trail attempted to cross an eroded section within the Iwokrama Concession and collapsed as a result of sustained pressure from a storm surge caused by heavy rains.

The truck fell into the huge sink hole and within a matter of hours was completely submerged as flood waters began washing away that section of the road. As water levels rose quickly, other bridges at different locations were washed away too.

On Thursday, the ministry said that it completed a series of site visits to assess and address infrastructural concerns in Region nine due to recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The inspection covered all bridges from Annai, beginning with bridge number 19, to the washout bridge, number three.