$231M contract awarded to Sheriff Construction to build Jawalla Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana will be spending $231million to construct the new Jawalla Secondary School in Region Seven, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) said on its website.

According to NPTAB, the contract valued $231,959,143 was awarded to Sheriff Construction Inc. on May 24, 2024.

Sheriff Construction Inc. was among seven contractors who had previously submitted bids for the contract.

Kaieteur News understands that plans to have a secondary school constructed in the community of Jawalla were made last year. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within her ministry visited the community in March 2023 to determine the ideal location for the school.

In a press release, the Ministry of Education said that the new secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District and will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

Minister Manickchand said too that the new school will also provide students in other communities including Kamarang and Philipai with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

It was reported that with the establishment of this school, the ministry will be able to close the primary tops in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Quebanang, Kako and Kamarang.

Upon its completion, the school is set to accommodate around 500 students in the classroom and 400 students in the dormitories. Also the new school will be equipped with Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Information Technology, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, Home Economics room, library space and spacious classrooms just to name a few.

Jawalla Secondary School is just one of the several new hinterland secondary schools the Education Ministry is planning to construct this year. As reported before the ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.

The Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.