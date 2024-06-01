Guyanese quartet relishing shot to represent Windies on big stage at home

– As World Cup Teams arrive ahead of Sunday’s opening game

Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of tomorrow’s opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, the Guyanese core of stars were upbeat and ready to entertain their home crowd as they look to create history.

Tournament co-hosts West Indies along with New Zealand and Papua New Guinea (PNG) arrived yesterday afternoon in Guyana; as preparations bowl off officially today.

Tomorrow’s assignment will see the home team tackling PNG but teams will Kickstart their assignments with training sessions for both teams today at Providence.

Yesterday’s press conference held upstairs the Marriott Hotel, featured head coach Darren Sammy, along with the Guyanese quartet of Shamar Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd.

Sammy, who won the cup twice as a player said he was keen on his team performing well, especially at home. Given his team’s run since taking over as coach, Sammy said he was adamant about putting full trust in his team.

The ex-West Indies captain pointed out that his team’s game plan was to stick to their current approach, adding that getting off to a win is key in building momentum ahead of such an important campaign.

Joseph, the West Indies newest addition at this format, briefly pointed out that playing winning cricket at home is crucial to the West Indies’ plan while Sunday’s game will be important for the team’s momentum.

Rutherford, who returned to the side recently was grateful for his chance to play at home in such a historic tournament, especially in the midst of fans and family.

Meanwhile, the Windies experienced pair of Motie and Shepherd believed the overall recent form of the team, coupled with Sammy’s tutelage can take the former champs deep into competition, setting up a strong platform for what could be another title win for the Caribbean team.