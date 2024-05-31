Pepsi lends support to Petra/ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football

Kaieteur Sports – Following the overwhelming support of the 2024 ExxonMobil-sponsored Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football tournament, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Petra’s long-standing partner, has extended their support to the tournament for its fifth year.

This development was announced during a brief presentation ceremony held yesterday at DDL’s Great Diamond Plantation on the East Bank of Demerara. The event was attended by Petra Organisation Co-Directors Marlan Cole and Troy Mendonca, along with DDL’s Brands Communication Manager, Schemel Patrick.

The tournament, which began on May 27, will run through to July 6, with matches being played at the Ministry of Education ground. The opening day witness an impressive 76 goals being scored across both divisions, setting the tone for what is there to come.

In his opening remarks, Mendonca expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Pepsi Brand for their unwavering support over the past four years. He said, “I am truly happy to be here today, and receiving this donation is an even greater feeling. I would like to thank the teams at DDL as well as Miss Patrick for this contribution. Your support has been tremendous over the past four year, allowing the tournament to grow immensely. We look forward to continued growth in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, DDL’s Brands Communication Manager, Schemel Patrick, highlighted the importance of such tournaments. “We at Pepsi are thrilled to be part of this tournament once again. Beyond the sport itself, I am pleased to support the youth(s) as they pursue their sporting journey. I am particularly impressed by the inclusivity of the tournament, with both boys and girls having the chance to represent their respective teams. We are confident with Petra’s coordination, having seen the quality and growth of the tournament over the past few years. With this, I say, we at Pepsi are proud to be part of making history.”

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with additional support from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and other prominent entities including MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, and DDL through the Pepsi Brand.