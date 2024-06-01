Man nursing broken arm from accident with BOSAI vehicle seeks justice

Latest update June 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – An East Bank Demerara (EBD) man is fearful that an accident which left him with a broken arm and multiple bodily injuries will be swept under the rug.
The man identified only as Nickel told Kaieteur News that the accident occurred on Tuesday around midday in Eccles, EBD and involved a Nissan X-trail reportedly belonging to the BOSAI Mineral Group. The vehicle reportedly was marked with the company’s name and logo.
Nickel claimed that he was driving at around 60 KM per Hour when the driver of the BOSAI vehicle, in the vicinity of Jango Bar, recklessly changed lanes and crashed into him.
The impact, he alleged, caused his vehicle to flip. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“Imagine he cause this accident and still playing wrong and strong”, Nickel alleged.
The injured man told Kaieteur News that the driver of the vehicle is now trying to pin the cause of the accident on him and has even demanded that he pays BOSAI for the damages to the X-trail.
The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing.
In light of his fears, the injured man is calling for a fair investigation by the police.
