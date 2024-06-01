Bandit shot during robbery at Chinese supermarket

Latest update June 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit was on Thursday shot during a robbery at the Good Luck Chinese Supermarket located at C-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Police said that two gunmen stormed into the supermarket around 16:50 hrs and held the female owner, Zheng Siyi at gunpoint. While demanding that she gave them cash and phone cards. The owner, fearful for her life, began screaming.
A security guard armed with a 12 gauge shotgun who was stationed at the business place came out of his guard hut in response to the woman’s cry.
“On encountering the suspects, he discharged a round” which struck one of the bandits forcing the duo to abort their crime, police said.
However, as the bandits fled the scene they returned fire at the security guard. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the security guard was seen ducking and taking cover as bullets were fired at him.
Meanwhile, Police said that the suspect who was shot during the exchange of gunfire has been identified as 23-year-old Oniel Batson, an unemployed man of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.
Batson reportedly visited the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment where he reported that he was shot. The police was informed and he was arrested. He is being treated, under police guard, for gunshot wounds to a middle finger and his lower jaw.
Police are still in search of the other suspect.
