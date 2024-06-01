Latest update June 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandit shot during robbery at Chinese supermarket

Jun 01, 2024 News

A screen grab from CCTV footage showing the bandits exchanging gunfire with a security guard outside of the Chinese supermarket in Sophia.

A screen grab from CCTV footage showing the bandits exchanging gunfire with a security guard outside of the Chinese supermarket in Sophia.

Kaieteur News – A bandit was on Thursday shot during a robbery at the Good Luck Chinese Supermarket located at C-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police said that two gunmen stormed into the supermarket around 16:50 hrs and held the female owner, Zheng Siyi at gunpoint. While demanding that she gave them cash and phone cards. The owner, fearful for her life, began screaming.

A security guard armed with a 12 gauge shotgun who was stationed at the business place came out of his guard hut in response to the woman’s cry.

“On encountering the suspects, he discharged a round” which struck one of the bandits forcing the duo to abort their crime, police said.

However, as the bandits fled the scene they returned fire at the security guard. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the security guard was seen ducking and taking cover as bullets were fired at him.

Meanwhile, Police said that the suspect who was shot during the exchange of gunfire has been identified as 23-year-old Oniel Batson, an unemployed man of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Batson reportedly visited the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment where he reported that he was shot. The police was informed and he was arrested. He is being treated, under police guard, for gunshot wounds to a middle finger and his lower jaw.

Police are still in search of the other suspect.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sumner, McDonald, Goberdhan lead points table heading into Day Four

Sumner, McDonald, Goberdhan lead points table heading into Day Four

Jun 01, 2024

Toucan/Kraft Mac & Cheese Juniors Squash Tournament Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense competition among some of the best young squash players, the Toucan-Kraft Mac and Cheese...
Read More
Incumbent Taffin Khan confident on retaining National Chess title

Incumbent Taffin Khan confident on retaining...

Jun 01, 2024

Linden champions to be decided tonight

Linden champions to be decided tonight

Jun 01, 2024

Guyanese quartet relishing shot to represent Windies on big stage at home 

Guyanese quartet relishing shot to represent...

Jun 01, 2024

Pepsi lends support to Petra/ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football

Pepsi lends support to Petra/ExxonMobil Boys...

May 31, 2024

Beatrice Masilingi to run women’s 100m at AP Invitational

Beatrice Masilingi to run women’s 100m at AP...

May 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]