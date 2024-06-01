Farmer electrocuted while disconnecting illegal wire from GPL pole

Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old Corentyne, Berbice farmer was on May 30, 2023 electrocuted after he illegally disconnected a wire from a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole in the vicinity of his home.

Dead is Shri Maan Somraj called “Loch”, of Lot 111 Yakasari North, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

Reports are that Somraj would usually connect and disconnect the wire to his home.

Somraj’s reputed wife Dhanmatee Deonarine called ‘Farosa’ told officials that she and Somraj remigrated to Guyana from Trinidad in November 2023 and they observed that the GPL meter connected to their home was falling off.

She said a report was made to GPL in March 2024 and GPL visited the premises promptly. Upon arrival, the GPL staff informed the duo that the meter was tampered with and will be removed. They were advised to visit GPL’s office to resolve the issue.

Deonarine said that they were required to pay $80,000 to reconnect the electricity but was unable to do so and Somraj made an illegal connection from the utility pole to their home.

Deonarine disclosed that Somraj would connect the wire every afternoon and disconnect it early the next morning.

Meanwhile, Police said that on the day in question, at about 09:15h Deonarine alleged that Somraj told her that he would be disconnecting the ‘illegal connection’ since GPL staff would be in the area. The woman reportedly left home on an errand.

At about 14:00 hours, whilst on her way home, the woman said she received a phone call that her husband was lying motionless in front of their yard.

The police were informed. Ranks found Somraj with both hands holding a wire on his chest. That wire was connected to his home and lead to the GPL pole. Burn marks were seen on his chest and abdomen.

He was then taken to Mibikuri Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.