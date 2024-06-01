$68M Contract signed to boost water supply in Warawatta

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDC), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme on Friday signed a $68,352,480 contract to boost water supply at Warawatta Village, Region Seven.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund Guyana in a press release issued on Friday said that the $68 million contract was signed with R. Kissoon Contracting Service, and that the design and supervision consultant for the project is E&A Consultants Inc.

It was reported that the scope of works for the project would include the drilling of a well, construction of an elevated storage facility and the installation of a photovoltaic pumping system that will allow the beneficiaries of Warawatta access to potable water, thereby reducing their access time to a safe water supply.

In addition, beneficiaries will receive Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training that covers operating and maintaining photovoltaic systems and water distribution systems as well as water sampling techniques, carrying out weekly reports and conducting good hygiene practices, BNTF stated.

This publication understands that the Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality water in poor and vulnerable communities. The proposed system will improve the water supply for beneficiaries of the Warawatta community.

On Thursday, Kaieteur News reported that contractor R. Kissoon Contracting Service was also awarded a similar contract through the BNTF programme to upgrade the water supply systems in Kurukubaru in Region Eight. That project was signed to the tune of $69,990,816, earlier this month.

The BNTF programme is being implemented through the Ministry of Finance.