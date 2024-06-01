Jagdeo is misinformed about the reach of newspapers

Kaieteur News – In last week’s press conference, PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo praised the reach of social media, claiming that more people would view his press conference through social media than would read a particular newspaper. This assertion brings to light a critical discussion about the nature of the reach and the quality of engagement on social media compared to traditional newspapers.

While social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok thrive on brief, engaging content, newspapers provide a platform for in-depth coverage and analysis, making their impact and reach fundamentally different.

It is also disputable whether social media has a higher reach than newspapers. For example, one of Jagdeo’s press conferences recently had around 29,000 views. The total views range from as low as 4,000 to as high as 50,000. But views are not a head count of reach since one person may have to view his lengthy press conferences around four times just to be able to complete listening to it.

On the other hand, on average four persons in a household would read a newspaper. Thus, newspapers still have greater reach than social media platforms. Also newspapers have wide online reach, read by tens of thousands of persons both inside and outside of Guyana and surpassing that of social media. Kaieteur News online viewership on August 2nd, 2020, for example, was almost 200,000.

Social media platforms are designed for quick consumption. They cater to the modern audience’s desire for instant gratification, often at the expense of depth. Platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter are structured to capture attention in short bursts. TikTok’s meteoric rise can be attributed to its format of short, engaging videos that last only a few seconds to a few minutes. This format is ideal for the fast-paced digital age, where users scroll through content rapidly and seldom spend significant time on any single piece of information. How many persons can claim that they watch Jagdeo’s press conference from start to finish at one ago on social media?

Therefore while Jagdeo’s press conference might achieve high view counts, these views do not necessarily translate to thorough engagement or understanding. Social media metrics can be deceptive; a view does not equate to a full, attentive watch. The nature of the platform encourages users to consume content passively, often while multitasking. This can lead to superficial engagement, where the viewer might not fully grasp the intricacies of the message being conveyed.

In contrast, newspapers offer a more substantial form of engagement. Reading a newspaper involves a more deliberate and focused consumption of information. The articles are longer, allowing for detailed analysis, comprehensive coverage, and extended commentary. This format enables readers to gain a deeper understanding of complex issues, something that is often unattainable through the brief snippets of information provided on social media. Each reader engages with the content in a manner that is more reflective and thorough than the fleeting engagement typical of social media users.

As mentioned before newspapers are typically read by multiple people. It would surprise Jagdeo how many persons still regularly read the newspapers, whether online or the actual hard copy. The actual reach of a newspaper article extends beyond its initial circulation.

When comparing the reach of social media to newspapers, it is crucial to differentiate between quantity and quality of engagement. Jagdeo’s press conference might have reached 30,000 views on social media, but this number does not account for repeated views by the same individuals or the extent to which the content was absorbed. In contrast, the readership of a newspaper involves more intentional and repeated engagement, with each reader potentially spending significant time on a single article.

Social media’s strength lies in its ability to disseminate information quickly to a vast audience. However, this rapid dissemination often comes with a trade-off in the quality of engagement. The brevity of content on social media platforms does not allow for the exploration of complex issues. As a result, while social media can amplify messages quickly, it often lacks the depth and nuance necessary for thorough understanding and critical thinking.

The consumption habits of audiences on social media and newspapers are inherently different. Social media thrives on bite-sized information that can be quickly consumed and shared. This format is ideal for breaking news, updates, and entertainment, but it is less suited for in-depth analysis.

Newspapers cater to readers who seek comprehensive coverage of issues. The long-form content allows for the exploration of topics in detail, providing readers with a deeper understanding. This is particularly important for complex issues that require careful consideration and analysis, something that is often compromised in the fast-paced world of social media.

Newspapers also provide a vital context and commentary that are often missing from social media. This context is crucial for readers to fully understand the implications of news stories and events.

Therefore, Bharrat Jagdeo’s assertion about the reach of social media compared to newspapers highlights a fundamental misunderstanding of how these platforms operate and engage their audiences. While social media can boast high view counts, the quality of engagement and the depth of understanding what it offers are often lacking. Newspapers, though reaching fewer people in sheer numbers, provide a platform for more serious consideration of issues, allowing for extended coverage and thoughtful commentary.

In the digital age, both mediums have their place. Social media is unmatched in its ability to quickly disseminate information and engage a wide audience. However, newspapers remain indispensable for those seeking in-depth analysis and comprehensive coverage.