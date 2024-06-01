Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

Latest update June 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist lost his life early Friday morning in Leguan after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole.
Dead is 23-year-old Vickash Singh, a resident of Leguan.
Reports are that the accident occurred around 03:20hrs on the Enterprise Public Road, Leguan Island.
“Enquiries disclose that motorcycle #CK 2275 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate when Singh, who was not wearing a safety helmet at the time, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up on the western parapet where the front portion collided with a GPL pole,” police said in statement.
Police said that the impact from the collision caused Singh to receive head and other injuries. An unconscious Singh was rushed to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. His body is at the Leguan Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 01, 2024Toucan/Kraft Mac & Cheese Juniors Squash Tournament Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense competition among some of the best young squash players, the Toucan-Kraft Mac and Cheese...
Jun 01, 2024
Jun 01, 2024
Jun 01, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – In last week’s press conference, PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo praised the reach of social... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]