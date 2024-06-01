Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist lost his life early Friday morning in Leguan after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole.

Dead is 23-year-old Vickash Singh, a resident of Leguan.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 03:20hrs on the Enterprise Public Road, Leguan Island.

“Enquiries disclose that motorcycle #CK 2275 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate when Singh, who was not wearing a safety helmet at the time, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up on the western parapet where the front portion collided with a GPL pole,” police said in statement.

Police said that the impact from the collision caused Singh to receive head and other injuries. An unconscious Singh was rushed to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. His body is at the Leguan Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.