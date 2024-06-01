Linden champions to be decided tonight

Hardball Management to tackle Turf President for spot in Final

Kaieteur Sports – The Retrieve Hardcourt in Linden is set to witness the grand finale of this year’s Linden segment of the Guinness’ Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

The final which had to be cancelled on Monday due to a torrential downpour that inundated the turf rendering it unsafe to play the second semi-final, fans are now focused on tonight’s finale of what has been an exciting tournament thus far.

The second semi-final will see Turf Presidents take on Hardball Management with the winner earning the right to square off against a confident Silver Bullets unit for the ultimate prize and bragging rights.

In the lone game played on Monday last, Silver Bullets, who dethroned defending champions Swag Entertainment in the quarterfinals, coasted to a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Spaniards and they will no doubt be hoping to replicate that performance as they await the result of the opening game tonight.

Once again, the Organisers are anticipating another large turnout of fans and this crucial component has become integral for the competing teams who rely on the support of their respective neighbourhood to boost their chances of winning.

One thing is certain, the facility has all the physical components to make fans comfortable, while the surface is ideal for the format so it’s just a question of the weather being kind to produce the level of rivalry that is expected in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competitions which has been taking the communities by storm this year.

Meanwhile, over $1.5 million are up for grabs with the winning team expected to cart off $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $400,000, $300,000 and $250,000 respectively.

Colours Boutique that provided the beautiful uniforms adorned by the teams are also on board as a sponsor.

As usual, there will be many Guinness giveaways and fans are being urged to support this segment of the night’s proceedings.