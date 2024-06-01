Sumner, McDonald, Goberdhan lead points table heading into Day Four

Toucan/Kraft Mac & Cheese Juniors Squash Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense competition among some of the best young squash players, the Toucan-Kraft Mac and Cheese Junior Skill Levels Squash tournament continued on Thursday at the Georgetown Club. Spectators were treated to some spectacular performances, with Safirah Sumner earning six points from her three matches in the Spiral category. Zoey McDonald and Justin Goberdhan also stood out, remaining undefeated in the White Cheddar and Three Cheese categories, respectively.

Thursday’s action included 12 thrilling matches. Zoey McDonald secured her third consecutive win, defeating a determined Rafael Brathwaite in the first of the three White Cheddar division matches with scores of 11-6, 11-3, and 12-10. Tehani Munroe achieved a solid 3-1 victory over Kristen Viapree, while Maxwell Viapree overcame Ella Fernandes in a close contest, winning 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, and 11-7.

In the Thick and Creamy category, Nijah Bacchus defeated Nidal Bacchus in three straight games, while Jacob McDonald lost to Matthew Daby in a similar fashion.

The Spiral and Three Cheese categories saw heightened excitement on the third day. Safirah Sumner delivered another dominant performance against an in-form Demetri Lowe in the Spiral category. Despite losing, Lowe pushed the match to the limit, with scores of 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, and 11-2. Richard Rodrigues and Jeremy Ten Pow also emerged victorious, with Richard defeating Blake Edwards in a hard-fought 3-1 battle, and Jeremy overcoming Ethan Bulkan 3-0.

In the Three Cheese category, Justin Goberdhan, Kaylee Lowe, and Rylee Rodrigues delivered exciting wins as the tournament heads into its fourth day on Friday.

Additionally, young Justin Ten Pow and Lee Fung-A-Fat competed in the only Original category match, with Justin winning 3-0.

The tournament continued yesterday with more exciting action and is set to conclude on June 2.