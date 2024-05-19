Another cop struck down at roadblock

Kaieteur News – Another police officer was struck down at a road block at the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) early Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as police constable, Nicholas Romain who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit. The incident occurred at 02:05h.

According to a statement from the police, “Inquiries disclosed that the police were conducting a ‘stop and search’ exercise under the command of a gazetted officer when the driver of motorcycle CL 6778 failed to adhere to the direction of the police and a collision occurred.”

The motorcycle was driven by 22-year-old Oneasi Jevon.

Jevon and the policeman were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were examined. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Both men were treated and sent away.

Meanwhile, Jevon’s motorcycle has been lodged as he remains in police custody assisting with investigations.

Last November, a female constable died after being struck at a road block. Another police inspector, Castello was injured during the ordeal as well. Constable Abel lost her leg after an errant driver drove through a roadblock in front of the Beterverwagting Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a critical condition.

According to reports, the two officers were performing traffic duties in front of the police station, when they were struck by the car. The driver drove through the red traffic light. After running over the police officers, the car collided with two other vehicles which the police had pulled over. Reports are that the errant driver was drunk; he was promptly detained by the police.