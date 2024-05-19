Magistrate bemoans distance travelled by Sand Creek residents to attend Lethem Court

Kaieteur News – A magistrate attached to the Lethem Magistrates’ Court is bemoaning the distance residents from the village of Sand Creek and neighbouring communities have to travel to attend court sessions.

Magistrate Omadatt Chandan during an interview aired on Radio Eve Leary and posted on Facebook said that during an outreach to the community, residents questioned what would occur if they do not attend court.

“We went to Sand Creek and we would have noted the distance needed to travel to get the Magistrate’s Court might be a difficulty… Of course, the matter could be done in their absence. Secondly, an arrest warrant could be issued and they could be sentenced which is quite serious. Of course, I indicated to them that even if they came late to court of course most of the matters when I see persons don’t come to court, I would stand down the matter. On that outreach, we had the Guyana Police Force as well as the DPP’s Chambers because we see the office of the DPP as a very important stakeholder. Since matters have to go before her for advice and then they would come back to the prosecutor as to how they should proceed with the matter,” Chandan explained.

The outreach was conducted with the objective of sensitising persons about the various offences and also the services that the court provides.

“…we also took into consideration the challenges that persons can have in access to justice,” the Magistrate said.

Meanwhile, during the same outreach, the team also visited the Sand Creek Secondary School. The purpose of the visit was to educate students about sexual offences and the processes of seeking assistance when necessary.

Region Nine Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police, Raphael Rose told the students that, “Sometimes you don’t know where the help is going to come from but I want to assure you today, there is help in all areas and once you give us that information and allow us to be a part of whatever is affecting you, you will have help.”

Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who presented on sentencing and how the justice works, said that, “Our institution, the courts will come in, in terms of sentencing a person if that person is found guilty after a trial. You know sentences can be very long, it can be hard, you can be sent away from your home, from your community and you can be sent to institutions which you would not like to be in.”

Students were encouraged to ask questions and share concerns during the interactive and informative sessions of the outreach. They were assured that any information received would be kept in confidence as it was a safe space.