New teaching block for Mahaicony TVET Center to cost $91M

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is preparing to spend approximately $91 million to construct a teaching block at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Center in Region Five.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office during the recent opening of tenders. Nine contractors have bid for project.

Notably, the ministry will be constructing at shed and drain at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School and rehabilitate the school’s canteen. Works would also be done at the Diamond Secondary School and the Diamond Special Needs School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a recent press conference said that the government is repairing and upgrading educational facilities across the country so as to make them safer and comfortable for learners. A sum of $74.4 billion was allocated for the ministry this year to roll out its agenda.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Procurement of dietary supplies phase 2 for 2024.

Supply and installation of shatterproof automated sliding doors.

Supply, installation and commissioning of medical and laboratory equipment for 2024.

Ministry of Education

Construction of New Campbelle Annex.

Construction of teaching block – Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Center.

Construction of shed at North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Construction of Diamond Secondary School.

Construction of drain at North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Repairs and Maintenance to the Diamond Education Needs.

Rehabilitation of canteen at North Ruimveldt Secondary.