Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New teaching block for Mahaicony TVET Center to cost $91M

May 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is preparing to spend approximately $91 million to construct a teaching block at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Center in Region Five.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office during the recent opening of tenders. Nine contractors have bid for project.

Notably, the ministry will be constructing at shed and drain at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School and rehabilitate the school’s canteen. Works would also be done at the Diamond Secondary School and the Diamond Special Needs School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a recent press conference said that the government is repairing and upgrading educational facilities across the country so as to make them safer and comfortable for learners. A sum of $74.4 billion was allocated for the ministry this year to roll out its agenda.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Procurement of dietary supplies phase 2 for 2024.

Supply and installation of shatterproof automated sliding doors.

Supply, installation and commissioning of medical and laboratory equipment for 2024.

Ministry of Education

 Construction of New Campbelle Annex.

Construction of teaching block – Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Center.

Construction of shed at North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Construction of Diamond Secondary School.

Construction of drain at North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Repairs and Maintenance to the Diamond Education Needs.

Rehabilitation of canteen at North Ruimveldt Secondary.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Charity, Belladrum, Yarrowkabra, IOE among teams eliminated

Charity, Belladrum, Yarrowkabra, IOE among teams eliminated

May 19, 2024

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls...
Read More
Briton John smashes record to win GCF 3-Stage opening leg

Briton John smashes record to win GCF 3-Stage...

May 19, 2024

Canadian-based Guyanese hits century (104*) for Island Boys in CPSCL T20

Canadian-based Guyanese hits century (104*) for...

May 19, 2024

TSC to host Independence Draughts Competition today

TSC to host Independence Draughts Competition...

May 19, 2024

Bullets, Valley Side, YMCA secure round-of-16 berths

Bullets, Valley Side, YMCA secure round-of-16...

May 19, 2024

Rotary Club of New Amsterdam unveils Play Park and Tarmac in East Canje

Rotary Club of New Amsterdam unveils Play Park...

May 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]