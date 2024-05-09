Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gunmen rob Chinese supermarket of $2M

May 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Three men armed with a gun and knife on Tuesday invaded the Good Life Chinese Supermarket at Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD) and escaped with $2M in cash.

The bandits struck around 20:30hrs. Reports are that men attacked the owner of the supermarket identified as Lu Win Quen, 28.  He was reportedly at the cash register when the bandits entered and demanded that he hands over all of the cash. Fearful for his life, he gave them the money and they fled.

Two years ago, two men had reportedly attempted to shop at the supermarket with counterfeit money. When it was discovered that the money was fake, it led to a confrontation between the men and a Chinese national. A security guard intervened and had alleged that one of the men began to pull out what looked like a gun. In retaliation, he opened fire on them. One of them was struck in the back and fell to the ground while the other jumped into a waiting car and escaped leaving his accomplice behind.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Read More
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola...

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA...

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project...

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]