Gunmen rob Chinese supermarket of $2M

Kaieteur News – Three men armed with a gun and knife on Tuesday invaded the Good Life Chinese Supermarket at Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD) and escaped with $2M in cash.

The bandits struck around 20:30hrs. Reports are that men attacked the owner of the supermarket identified as Lu Win Quen, 28. He was reportedly at the cash register when the bandits entered and demanded that he hands over all of the cash. Fearful for his life, he gave them the money and they fled.

Two years ago, two men had reportedly attempted to shop at the supermarket with counterfeit money. When it was discovered that the money was fake, it led to a confrontation between the men and a Chinese national. A security guard intervened and had alleged that one of the men began to pull out what looked like a gun. In retaliation, he opened fire on them. One of them was struck in the back and fell to the ground while the other jumped into a waiting car and escaped leaving his accomplice behind.