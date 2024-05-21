Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana suffer mixed fortunes at Windball tourney in Barbados

May 21, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana School Girls GSG Windball Cricket team suffered mixed fortunes playing in this year’s West Indies Women’s Windball tournament at the Saint Georges Park, Barbados.

They lost to Tamana United of TTO, the 1st runners up, at the last tournament and then defeated the host country Barbados.

In the opening game, Tamana United won the toss and batted first and made 94-2 off their 6 overs with R. Boyce 39 not out and Stacy Ann Bhola 20.

Bowling for the GSG Deliah Walton took 1-12 and Deviani Singh 1-14.

GSG were restricted to 19-5, with Mahadevi Dass top the lone player reaching double figures with 11 off 13 deliveries.

In the other game, GSG batted first and made 84-0 with Deliah Walton hitting 44 (6s x2) and Aneesa Chetram 27.

Barbados in reply were restricted to 33-1 and Christina Joseph 15. Bowling for GSG A. Chetram had the lone wicket, a caught and bowled 1-3.

Their participation was made possible by the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister CY&S, Minister with in the office of the Prime Minister, Dominion Enterprise, Minister of Housing, some of the parents, A. Tyndall, AL Sport & Tour Promotions, Deirdre Baynes, C & L Construction Inc., Chris Fernandes.

