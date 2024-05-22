Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:56 AM

Spankhurst, Stolen Money leads Guyana horseracing earnings

May 22, 2024 Sports

Stolen Money is ranked second among Guyana top 10 horses.

Kaieteur Sports – Jumbo Jet’s top horse Spankhurst and Simply Royal Racing Stables champion horse Stolen Money are currently Guyana’s top horses for the year 2024 after five races. According to the earnings calculated, Spankhurst has earned G$4,500,000. Stolen Money, who got the better of Spankhurst in the last race day in April, has earned G$4,450,000. The horse of the year for 2023, Spankhurst, has four starts this year, and has secured two first places.

Stolen Money had five starts; racing on each race days for the year thus far and has recorded two first-places. The underdog horse, Bossalina started in two races and is ranked third as Guyana’s top horses in 2024. Bossalina has earned G$2,500,000, recording one first place and one third place in the two starts she ran this season. Country Rock sits in fourth. The three-year-old horse had three first places and one second place in four starts. Country Rock has earned G$1,750,000.

Despite a recent defeat, Spankhurst is still Guyana leading horse.

Firecracker rounds out the top five horses after five official race days in 2024, securing two first places in the two starts which had stakes equivalent to G$1,375,000. Creemore, another horse of the Simply Royal Racing Stables sits in sixth while Easy Time is seventh, despite starting in only one race this season, and recording a second-place spot. Money Time is in eight while Jessica’s Pride and She WBO On Time are the other horses to complete the top 10 horses in Guyana after five official race days.

The next race day is billed for July 1 at the Port Mourant Turf Club. That race will be a preview of the Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup which will run off on August 19 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Horses will use the July 1 race as much-needed competitive preparation for the marquee event in August.

