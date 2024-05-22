Golden Jaguars to face Fluminense FC, Flamengo FC in Rio

Kaieteur Sports – As the Golden Jaguars intensify their preparations for the start of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign, they will face Fluminense FC, Flamengo FC, Caxias FC, and Club America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Golden Jaguars are currently on a two-week training camp in Rio de Janeiro, gearing up for their first 2026 World Cup Qualifier match against Panama on June 6.

The camp, organised and hosted by the Rio de Janeiro State Transport Secretary, Washington Reis, began on May 19 and includes 28 home-based and international players.

The invitation for the training camp was extended by Reis and facilitated by Guyanese businessmen Faizal Khan, head of the British Chambers of Commerce, and his brother Kabir Khan.

The opportunity aims to provide the Golden Jaguars with a new environment to hone their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Guyana will be thoroughly tested with four matches against Fluminense FC, the reigning champions of Brazil’s National League and winners of the Copa Libertadores in South America.

Fluminense FC also played Manchester City in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup this year, losing 4-0.

Guyana will also play Flamengo FC, celebrated as one of Brazil’s premier clubs with the second-largest global fan base; Caxias FC, Reis’ second division club; and Club America, whose president is Brazil’s former superstar striker Romario, now a senator.

The Brazilian official said that he is delighted to be able “to host the Guyana National Football Team, as the start of building stronger relationships between Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Georgetown, Guyana.”

According to Faizal Khan, “I am happy to facilitate this opportunity as this is the type of public private collaboration that will build long-standing footballing and business relationships between both Guyana & Brazil. I commend President Ali for supporting this project through the Ministry of Sports as well as the GFF for accepting our invitation.”

Wayne Forde, president of the GFF, shared that the Federation welcomes partnerships that contribute to the progress of football, ranging from grassroots initiatives to our national team programme.

He added, “I want to thank State Transport Secretary, Washington Reis, for inviting our national team to train in Rio de Janeiro. This opportunity allows the Golden Jaguars to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in a new setting and to face formidable opponents within Brazil’s club system. The GFF continues to embrace partnerships that contribute to the ongoing growth of football at every level.”

Meanwhile, Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz said the games against the Brazilian clubs will undoubtedly help the players get into the correct mind-set to start their World Cup journey.

Shabazz shared that he will use the training period to “develop a distinctive playing style within our tactical framework, both in possession and out, during transitions and set-piece scenarios, while fostering a strong team spirit and confidence among the squad, enabling the players to deliver their optimal performance for Guyana.”

Following their match against Panama on June 6 in Panama City, the Golden Jaguars will then take on Belize in Barbados on June 11.